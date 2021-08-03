Cancel
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Spending Time Away from the World' with 'Sweet Girl' Grace, 4 Months

By Benjamin VanHoose
Parents Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 23-year-old new mom shared a pair of photos on her Instagram Sunday, letting fans know she is soaking up quality time with her daughter Grace Warrior, who is now 4 months. "Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband," Irwin wrote alongside a snapshot of herself and Grace, taken by husband Chandler Powell. In the photo, the baby girl smiles while wearing a white onesie and hat on the sunny, nature-filled outing.

Bindi Irwin
Chandler Powell
