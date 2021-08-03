Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Spending Time Away from the World' with 'Sweet Girl' Grace, 4 Months

Happy Birthday, Bindi Irwin! We cannot believe she is already 23…it feels like just yesterday she was starring in The Crocodile Hunter Diaries. The past two years have been pretty eventful for the wildlife guru, what with getting engaged and married in 2020 and giving birth to her first child, Grace Warrior, in March of 2021. And although she has many things to be thankful for, there’s one gift that she can’t stop gushing about: the wonderful gift of motherhood. In her latest Instagram post, celebrating her birthday, she thanked her daughter for making her a mother.