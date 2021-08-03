Cancel
Tokyo 2020: Final Four Preview

By Myles Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 5 more games of Olympic baseball action in the books, we have now determined the final four teams standing. If you had looked at the teams in the tournament before it began, you might have picked these four teams out as the likely final four candidates, as Japan, Korea, the USA, and the Dominican Republic ranked as the 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 7th best teams in the world coming into the Olympics. Now obviously, the best players from each country aren’t playing, as many of them are tied up with Major League Baseball (you can bet Japan would have loved to have Shohei Ohtani on the roster). But still, these are four countries where baseball runs deep and is an important part of their culture.

