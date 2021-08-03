Convert Chase Rewards points to Aeroplan 1:1, and a Waitlist offer worth 10,000 points

Cancel
Last year Aeroplan had officially announced a new partnership with Chase, and as step-1 towards that partnership, starting today, Tuesday, August 3rd, Aeroplan has become a transfer partner in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards (UR) program. This is amazing news for existing Chase members, who can transfer UR points to Aeroplan 1:1, and leverage future travel plans with Aeroplan’s 40 partner airlines, including Star Alliance network, and recent partnerships with Etihad, Azul, Vistara, Virgin Australia, Air Dolomiti, Air Serbia, and Eurowings Discover.

