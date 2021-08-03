Cancel
Logistics industry growth continues strong pace

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic growth in the logistics industry slowed but maintained its strong pace in July, according to the latest Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) report, released this week.The LMI registered 74.5, down slightly from June’s reading of 75. This is the sixth straight month the index has come in above the 70-point mark, indicating strong expansion across the industry, according to LMI researchers. An LMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector; a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

