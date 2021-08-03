Zyon Brooks would want us all to ‘Be Present’
Zyon Brooks planned to get the words “Be Present” tattooed on his wrist — to remind him to bring his full attention to every encounter he had, his family said. But Brooks’ life was cut short last week at the age of 19. The 2021 Montclair High School graduate was riding on an electric bike on the 100 block of Summit Avenue when his bike and a vehicle collided, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said. He died the next day.www.montclairlocal.news
