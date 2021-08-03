Zyon Brooks would want us all to ‘Be Present’

In response to the article, “Time for big ‘Phase 2’ fixes at Montclair schools? Not yet, board says” July 27 on MontclairLocal.news:. There’s no Botox for old school buildings. We need a comprehensive plan to fix our schools — and a plan to maintain them. Regardless of what happens in November with the vote over whether Montclair school have an elected school board, can’t we start putting together plans for a bond now? No more delays, please.