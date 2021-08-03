12 smart personalized label ideas for back to school, from a completely label-obsessed mom

We all have that one pen we love using, from taking notes and journaling to writing reminders and filling out your planner. It's the one we're hesitant to lend to peers and friends because they might lose it, or even worse, steal it. Whether you're a student or in the workforce, or if you just love stationery, you can't underestimate the power of a proper pen. We want a pen that actually lasts a long time and creates the smoothest lines with bold color, and without bleeding. With plenty of options on the market, it's overwhelming to find the one you'll want to use all the time. From ballpoint and gel pens to marker pens, no matter what tasks are at hand, our editors absolutely love these six pens.