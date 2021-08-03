Cancel
Prosser, WA

Area Doctor Says COVID Breakthrough Cases on The Rise (Vaccinated Persons)

By John McKay
 2 days ago
Information released by Prosser Memorial Health (PMH) Emergency Department on Tuesday, August 3 indicates some doctors believe Delta is the culprit (the new COVID Strain) for increasing case counts, and they are beginning to see what are called "breakthrough" cases. Dr. Robert Wegner is the Emergency Medical Department Director at...

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

