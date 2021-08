Sophomore Naomi Thorsen winds up for a strike that would end up being the Mustangs' first goal of the season. (Justin Adams/The City Journals) The Herriman girls soccer team took to the pitch for their opening match of the season yesterday with a very different look than last year. Gone are the likes of Emma Carver, Sawyer Service and Katrina Estrada, three out of the whopping 14 seniors who led the Mustangs to a Region Three championship last year. With so many graduations, some would say that the team is in for a “rebuilding year.” But head coach Ryan Rumfallo isn’t so sure.