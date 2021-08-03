Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘The mayor lied to us’: Criminal justice activists in NYC demand new way to end solitary confinement

By Dean Moses
politicsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials and civil rights advocates called Mayor Bill de Blasio’s pledge to end solitary confinement on Tuesday “toothless.”. On Aug. 3, just two days after politicians and civil rights advocates sent a letter to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson calling for a meaningful end to solitary confinement, they once again banded together at City Hall to demand Mayor Bill de Blasio and Speaker Johnson put a stop to the HALT Act violations and truly ban what many feel is an inhumane procedure.

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Civil Rights#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy