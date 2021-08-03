Upcoming Artist Himanshu Sharma, Also Know As James Auster, Is Living His Childhood Dream
There are people who hold on to their childhood dreams and refuse to let them go even as adults. What is more exciting is when people do this and instead of being disappointed when things don’t work out, work extremely hard to make their childhood dreams a reality. This is the case with James Auster, a renowned beatmaker who made his mark in the music industry through social media. Ever since he was young, his goal has always been to be a musician.thisis50.com
