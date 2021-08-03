Cancel
BTB Dezz Drops New Heat Featuring YXNG K.A. Dangerous

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.T.B Dezz’s epic single Dangerous ft. YXNG K.A, is giving vibes. A cautionary tale of the trap life, relaying the bleak outlook of coming up from a rough neighborhood into riches. B.T.B Dezz uses is a soulful voice to amplify the beat. Produced by BT Grin, at a Brooklyn studio. The song carries a rich beat that starts of gradually. Dezz showcases a natural vocal melody that is at one with the tune. The piano which B.T.B Dezz uses to deliver a soulful message with a crisp clean voice is relaxing. Then that beat drops and the song becomes a mood. Dezz stated “When the 808 dropped I knew it was the beat for this song I had playing in my head, within me. It was melodic but still has a trap feel, and I wanted to stick to my roots.” Creating the song in 15 minutes the lyrics are inspired.

#Btb Dezz Drops New Heat
Gramzunkut is somebody you should know in the music Industry

Hiphop artist Gramzunkut Five borough thorough” king Gabriel Baez stage name “Gramzunkut” born on Halloween of 77’ is the Latest Sensation of hip hop. Growing up he’s lived in almost. every borough, born in the bronx, raised in Brooklyn, them relocated to Harlem where he spent. a majority of his...

