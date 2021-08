Allen ISD’s board of trustees called for a bond election for the second year in a row. This comes after the district’s $222 million bond election in November, in which two propositions worth $214 million passed by a margin of fewer than 20 votes. The other two propositions worth more than $7.5 million failed. A record 48,000-plus people voted on the bond propositions for Allen ISD last year, according to a district news release from 2020.