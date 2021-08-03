In pictures: Real estate heir Robert Durst

The “Hollywood Ripper” has been sentenced to death for the brutal murders of two women, including actor Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend, and the attempted killing of another.Michael Gargiulo was found guilty of the charges in August 2019 by a California jury, but procedural delays and the coronavirus pandemic pushed back sentencing.The case received national attention as one of the victims, Ashley Ellerin, had plans to go on a date with Kutcher on the night she was murdered. The actor testified during the trial.Gargiulo maintains his innocence but prosecutors built up an image of him as a killer who presented himself...