In pictures: Real estate heir Robert Durst
Investigators say they believe real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, was behind the slaying of writer Susan Berman, Durst's longtime friend who was shot dead in her Beverly Hills, California, home in 2000. Durst is also the focus of the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," which explores his wife's 1982 disappearance and investigators' suspicions that Berman was killed because she knew what happened to her. Durst has long maintained he didn't kill Berman or have anything to do with his wife's disappearance.www.cnn.com
