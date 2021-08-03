Sandra G. Reiff, 80 of rural Hope passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born March 14, 1941 in her childhood home near Detroit, the daughter of Gail and Erma (Hines) Betts. In 1959 she graduated from Chapman High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education at Emporia State University. She was united in marriage Don Reiff August 4, 1962. Sandra taught for thirty plus years in the Dickinson county area including Carlton, Rural Center, Chapman and Enterprise. She was very active at New Basel Church from serving on the church council to accompanying the piano.