Women in Entrepreneurship series features manufacturing industry
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Youngstown SCORE's (Service Corps for Retired Executives) virtual Women in Entrepreneurship series will conclude this Wednesday, August 4, by featuring women in manufacturing. The webinar will occur from 6-7:30 P.M. and will be facilitated by junior English major Lauren Millhorn. Amelia Taggart of Eastern Gateway Community College will discuss her experience gaining success as a female in industrial trades.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0