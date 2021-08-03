Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Women in Entrepreneurship series features manufacturing industry

By Lauren Millhorn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, OH- Youngstown SCORE's (Service Corps for Retired Executives) virtual Women in Entrepreneurship series will conclude this Wednesday, August 4, by featuring women in manufacturing. The webinar will occur from 6-7:30 P.M. and will be facilitated by junior English major Lauren Millhorn. Amelia Taggart of Eastern Gateway Community College will discuss her experience gaining success as a female in industrial trades.

