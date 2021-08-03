Comfortable again today, but the heat returns soon!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another comfortable day for the ArkLaTex as the humidity remains muted. Temperatures today will again be in the low 90s, but starting Friday temperatures will start to skyrocket followed by the humidity over the weekend. Sunday and early next week we could see high temperatures that are once again pushing up towards the 100 degree. The silver lining potentially for the ArkLaTex is as the heat ratchets back up the humidity may not be to quite the intensity that we saw last week which may help to prevent any Heat Warnings for the region. Out in the tropics we are watching a wave that is about to emerge off the coast of Africa that will need to be watched closely as we go through the weekend and into next week.