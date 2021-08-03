Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

Comfortable again today, but the heat returns soon!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The relief from the summer heat and humidity continued into today as we saw mostly sunny skies and temperatures still well below average! Enjoy it while we have it because it doesn’t last long. A surface high pressure in the Midwest is the main culprit...

Bowling Green, KY
