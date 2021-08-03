Cancel
Movies

Poster and Cast Announced for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Premiering October 1 on Disney+

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has released the poster and announced the cast for the upcoming “LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales” special, which premieres on October 1. Read all about it below. Today, Disney+ debuted key art and announced the cast for “LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” which premieres October 1 as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® brand for a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the “Star Wars” galaxy — just in time for Halloween.

wdwnt.com

