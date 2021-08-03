Poster and Cast Announced for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Premiering October 1 on Disney+

If it was not clear before, we now have just about the most solid confirmation of Supreme Leader Snoke’s true identity yet delivered by Lucasfilm. The Star Wars sequel trilogy, starting with Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, showed a leader of the First Order that was massive, decrepit, and relatively strong with The Force. His “true identity” was effectively teased as one of the biggest payoffs in the history of Star Wars – but it was not to be.