COVID-19 continues to impact major league rosters more than 16 months after spring training was shut down in 2020 because of the coronavirus. The Washington Nationals will likely be without star shortstop Trea Turner for the next several days, while the Milwaukee Brewers will be missing 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich for more than a week. Turner and Yelich recently tested positive. Yelich and teammate Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Turner was pulled in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees got All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and second-string catcher Kyle Higashioka back from the COVID-19 injured list. Both players had been out since July 16.