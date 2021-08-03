The Coast Social Network with the Lake Michigan College Foundation – Tuesday, August 3

Girls on the Run of Southwest Michigan has a new director. The Girls on the Run of Southwest Michigan Board of Directors has named Keshia Dickason to the position. Dickason is a longtime Girls on the Run coach who chairs her sorority’s Women’s Health and Wellness initiative, works with the American Heart Association for its Heart Walk, and serves as an ambassador for Run This Town Kalamazoo. She’s also published children’s books. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Cornerstone University and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Strayer University. Girls on the Run of Southwest Michigan Board Chair Heather Cole says after a 2021 season full of challenges created by the pandemic, “we’re hopeful for a strong 2022 season where we can serve more girls and grow our partnerships in Southwest Michigan.” Dickason will start later this month.