IU part of NSF-funded national research hub studying neutron stars

By For Immediate Release
iu.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University is collaborating on a new National Science Foundation project to study one of the mysteries of the universe and better understand the nature of matter. A $3.25 million, five-year grant from the NSF will support the Nuclear Physics from Multi-Messenger Mergers Focus Research Hub that...

news.iu.edu

Astronomyarxiv.org

Semi Universal relation to understand matter properties at neutron star interiors

The occurrence of quark matter at the center of neutron stars is still in debate. This study defines some semi-empirical parameters that quantify the occurrence and the amount of quark matter at star interiors. These parameters show semi-universal relations across all the EoS. One parameter depends on the shifting of the keplerian mass-radius curve from the static one and shows it is a constant across all EoS. The Z-parameter shows how tidal deformability depends on the quark content of the star and the stiffness of the EoS. The quark content of the star also affects the compactness of the star, and its dependence is almost universal. The empirical parameter gives a bound on the quark content of the star and shows that if the amount of the quark content increases, the stars are likely to collapse into a black hole. It is seen that the change in the mass and radius after PT is linearly proportional to the mass of the parent NS. Given a hadronic EoS, bag constant, and quark coupling constant, one can have a critical mass of the neutron star and the maximum mass of the hybrid star for phase transition without any baryonic mass loss.
AstronomyAPS physics

Spin effects on neutron star fundamental-mode dynamical tides: Phenomenology and comparison to numerical simulations

Gravitational waves from neutron star binary inspirals contain information on strongly interacting matter in unexplored, extreme regimes. Extracting this requires robust theoretical models of the signatures of matter in the gravitational-wave signals due to spin and tidal effects. In fact, spins can have a significant impact on the tidal excitation of the quasinormal modes of a neutron star, which is not included in current state-of-the-art waveform models. We develop a simple approximate description that accounts for the Coriolis effect of spin on the tidal excitation of the neutron star's quadrupolar and octupolar fundamental quasinormal modes and incorporate it in the SEOBNRv4T waveform model. We show that the Coriolis effect introduces only one new interaction term in an effective action in the corotating frame of the star, and fix the coefficient by considering the spin-induced shift in the resonance frequencies that has been computed numerically for the mode frequencies of rotating neutron stars in the literature. We investigate the impact of relativistic corrections due to the gravitational redshift and frame-dragging effects, and identify important directions where more detailed theoretical developments are needed in the future. Comparisons of our model to numerical-relativity simulations of double neutron star and neutron star black-hole binaries show improved consistency in the agreement compared to current models used in data analysis.
