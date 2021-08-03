Cancel
Public Health

CDC announces limited, targeted eviction moratorium until early October

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic. The new moratorium comes after President Joe Biden and his administration allowed a...

www.kxly.com

U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Public Healthabc11.com

Will the new CDC eviction moratorium keep tenants housed?

After a federal eviction moratorium was allowed to lapse this weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium Tuesday on evictions that would last until Oct. 3. The new moratorium aims to keep millions in their homes and prevent the spread of the coronavirus' delta variant....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

After Claiming It Didn't Have the Power To Impose A New Eviction Moratorium, the Biden Administration Imposes a New Eviction Moratorium

After three days of finger-pointing between a Democrat-controlled White House and a Democrat-controlled Congress, President Joe Biden's Administration has now revived an eviction moratorium it previously said it has no legal authority to impose. An order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) Tuesday evening generally bans...
Homelessabc7ny.com

After Biden proposes, CDC issues new 60-day eviction moratorium

Under heavy pressure from progressive Democrats to extend an eviction moratorium as millions of Americans faced being forced out of their homes, President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration would announce a new "safety valve" action. Shortly afterward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order barring...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC announces new 60-day eviction freeze for most US counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either “substantial” or “high.”. The order, issued by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, includes an initial expiration date of Oct. 3, but can be extended or rescinded based...
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Congress & CourtsVox

The lapsed eviction moratorium is the Supreme Court’s fault

On Sunday, a federal eviction moratorium, which was intended to prevent renters from losing their homes in the midst of a pandemic, expired. At its height, this moratorium may have saved as many as 40 million Americans from eviction. But, in late June, the Supreme Court signaled that this moratorium must expire at the end of July, effectively leaving many renters without protection.
Homeless850wftl.com

Biden, under pressure, says CDC to announce new action to limit evictions

(WASHINGTON) — Amid pressure from progressive Democrats who have called on the White House to extend the eviction moratorium, and as millions of Americans are at risk this week of being forces to leave their homes, President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration would announce a possible new “safety valve” action to limit evictions later in the day.
House RentPosted by
Reuters

To renters' relief: new 60-day eviction ban announced by CDC

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections citing the raging Delta variant after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Pelosi, House Democrats Ask Biden to Extend Eviction Moratorium in Violation of Supreme Court Ruling

House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement calling on the White House to disregard a recent Supreme Court ruling and extend the national eviction moratorium. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other top House Democratic leaders urged President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the eviction moratorium until Oct. 18, 2021 and said doing so is a “moral imperative,” according to the joint statement released Sunday. The moratorium — first introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year to prevent landlords from evicting low-income tenants during the pandemic — expired over the weekend after Congress failed to pass legislation extending it.

