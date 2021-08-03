Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

US plans 50% more wild horse roundups amid Western drought

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more wild horses than originally planned this year because of severe drought across the U.S. West — about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management said the emergency roundups that began Sunday in...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Fox News

Fox News

495K+
Followers
108K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wild Horses#Western States#Blm#Wild Horse Education#The Associated Press#Mustangs#Democrat#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Horses seen fleeing wildfires as others put down after fatal burns

Horses were seen fleeing wildfires as reports emerged of others being put down due to suffering severe burns amid blazes in Washington state. Several wildfires are burning near the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation. It is yet unclear how many acres have been destroyed by the fires which are believed to have been started by lightning strikes in the area on Monday night.The horses were seen bolting along a highway near Nespelem by Destiny Richards, a reporter for Kxly4news, who later posted an update to reassure viewers that the horses had been safely recaptured. Other animals...
AnimalsIFLScience

New Laws Spell Doom For Wolves In Montana, Idaho, And South Dakota

It is not a great time to be a wolf in many American states. It is particularly bad in South Dakota, Montana, and Idaho, where new laws and regulations are expected to drastically reduce the population of wolves in those states. In South Dakota, as of January 2021, hunters are...
Animalsdeseret.com

Why officials are worried about wild horses

SALT LAKE CITY — The horse helped man settle the West, but now it is killing the West. That’s what wildlife experts and rangeland ecologists say. Nearly 90,000 wild horses and burros roam in 10 Western states where government range watchers say there should be just under 27,000, and the horses are multiplying quickly.
wyo4news.com

BLM to remove wild horses from HMAs for population control beginning this fall

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2021) – The Bureau of Land Management plans to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from heard management areas this upcoming October. According to Courtney Whiteman with BLM, the gathering and removing of the wild horses is for population control. BLM plans to administer...
Agriculturekrwg.org

Tell the Forest Service to Reduce Harmful Livestock Grazing in the Drought-stricken West

Commentary: Conservation and wildlife advocacy groups sent a letter today to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting emergency direction to the U.S. Forest Service to immediately reduce commercial domestic livestock on national forest lands that are experiencing extreme and exceptional drought. The letter provided evidence of current grazing authorizations for full stocking rates of cattle and sheep even though nearly all of the western United States is experiencing an unprecedented drought that is expected to continue for years to come.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wild horse gathering planned for October

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is planning to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas this fall. The gather is necessary to return the five HMAs to the appropriate management level, and any mares released back into the HMAs will be treated with fertility control, according to a press release. The BLM plans to start gathering horses in early October.
wyo4news.com

BLM to gather/remove over 3,500 wild horses in SW Wyoming in fall

July 23, 2021 — Press release from the Bureau of Land Management. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain, and Little Colorado herd management areas this fall. The gather is...
Animalsloc.gov

Grizzly Bears and the Endangered Species Act

My favorite week of the year is “Fat Bear Week,” an annual competition organized by Katmai National Park in Alaska to crown the bear that managed to pack on the most weight over the summer. Bears are fascinating animals to me, which might also have to do with the fact that I am from Germany, where there are no more wild bears. (Actually, the first wild bear to wander into Germany in over 170 years, dubbed Bruno the “problem bear,” had to be trapped by a team of Finnish bear hunters.) Each year, people from all over the world join in the fun to choose the fattest bear. In 2020, they selected bear 747 as the winner, who came in with an impressive volume of 22.6 cubic feet! The competition is a fun event but is also intended “to show off the healthy ecosystem here [in Alaska] and for these animals, fat bears = healthy bears.”
Environmentcapitalpress.com

A drought like no other, NOAA scientist says

The West has been so dry and so hot for so long that its current drought has no modern precedent, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist. For the first time in 122 years of record-keeping, drought covers almost the entire Western U.S. as measured by the Palmer Drought Severity Index, said Richard Heim, a drought historian and an author of the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Drought forces difficult culling, liquidating decisions

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Three USDA reports released last week indicate what lies ahead...
Posted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Move to re-list wolves

A coalition of 70 conservation, Indigenous, and animal welfare groups have filed a formal petition with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species throughout the American West under the Endangered Species Act. The re-listing petition comes after new laws were passed in Idaho and Montana to significantly reduce wolf populations, which the groups maintain would be below biologically appropriate levels.
California Statefreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: I-15 runs from southern California through the Intermountain West

Interstate 15 (I-15) is an interstate highway that begins near the border of the United States and Mexico in San Diego County and runs north to Alberta, Canada. The highway passes through California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Montana. I-15’s southern terminus is at a junction with I-8 and State Route 15 in San Diego County; its northern terminus is in Sweet Grass, Montana, at the U.S. border with Canada (where it becomes Alberta Highway 4). From end to end, I-15 is 1,433 miles long.
The Guardian

Rare California water restrictions hit farmers amid dire shortages

Faced with dire water shortages and a severe drought, California has moved to enact emergency restrictions that will prevent thousands of farmers and landowners from using water drawn from an enormous system of streams and rivers that services nearly two-thirds of the state. Regulators on the water resources control board,...
newsandguts.com

Wildfires Spreading Through California & Oregon As Heatwave Continues

The heatwave in the western U.S. continues to have a devastating impact on the environment. The wildfires sparked from the dry conditions are spreading. AXIOS reports, “The heat, combined with a deepening drought and lightning strikes, has set more than 1 million acres of land in California, Oregon, Washington, and Canada ablaze, with smoke obscuring the skies thousands of miles away.”
Colorado StatePosted by
Vail Daily

Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history underway

RANGELY — The largest wild horse roundup in state history is underway in western Colorado, with helicopters chasing the animals into a trap set on land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management’s White River field office. As of Tuesday, the roundup had removed 287 horses over the course of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Wildfire races towards Yosemite National Park as 10 western states under threat

A wildfire is raging on the edge of one of America’s most iconic public lands, Yosemite National Park. The River Fire ignited on Sunday in the Sierra Nevada, south of the park. According to Cal Fire, the state’s largest wildfire fighting agency, it has burned 9,500 acres and is 15 per cent contained as of Tuesday morning.The fire is threatening Highway 41, which leads into Yosemite, the UC Davis Fire Department reported in the early hours.Thousands of people have already been evacuated. Some 67 large wildfires are raging in 12 states, burning nearly 918,000 acres (1,434 square miles), the...
AnimalsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

BLM reforms seek to stop slaughter of wild horses

The Bureau of Land Management is taking new steps to try to prevent wild horses and burros, such as the animals currently being rounded up south of Rangely, from ending up being illegally sold for slaughter by people being paid up to $1,000 an animal by the BLM to adopt them.

Comments / 2

Community Policy