Overdose deaths in Illinois rose by more than a quarter from 2019 to 2020, and medical experts are warning that pills not prescribed by a doctor may be counterfeit, and could contain deadly levels of fentanyl. According to the C-D-C, a majority of overdose deaths are from opioids and synthetic opioids, and the increase is being largely driven by incidents involving fentanyl, which is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Dr. Michael Wahl, with Illinois Poison Control, points out that one in four of the fake prescription pills seized and tested by the Drug Enforcement Agency contains potentially fatal amounts of fentanyl.