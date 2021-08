Maunakea Rangers of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship are urging the public to exercise caution when visiting the mauna. “We want to make sure that they are safe to and from the summit,” said Maunakea Ranger DuWayne Waipa. “This is one of the responsibilities that was put upon us to protect and mālama this ʻāina, this mountain.”