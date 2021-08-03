Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

FromSoftware May Have Outdone Themselves With Elden Ring

By Jason Nichols
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFromSoftware has become a major staple within the gaming community ever since they first brutalized players with the original Demons Soul’s back in 2009. Sure, there have been several incarnations of the Demons Soul’s games since then and they have been mostly revered with seasoned and newer gamers alike. When the rumblings that FromSoftware was collaborating with George R.R. Martin with a title called Elden Ring, fans were hungry for more information. Well, things were painfully quiet for a few years until a gameplay trailer was finally dropped during Summer Game Fest 2021. Gamers got an eyeful of what Elden Ring was about and it answered a few questions while raising others.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Fromsoftware May Have#Demons And Dark Souls#Demon S Souls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Elden Ring System Requirements: Can You Play It?

Elden Ring's System Requirements are something plenty of PC gamers are concerned with, especially after its grand reveal at Summer Game Fest 2021. With plenty of gamers eager to pre-order the game, and wait until its 2022 release date, some are thinking prudently about whether their PC can handle it. So, can your PC handle Elden Ring? Here are the predicted system requirements for Elden Ring.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring rises onto PLAY Magazine's cover

We're past the likes of E3 and Future Games Show, meaning we now have a better idea of what lies ahead for gaming than ever. Earning #2 in last issue's Hot 50 was Elden Ring. Quite rightly, it leads this new issue, as we investigate to find out just why it's topping all those most wanted lists. Plus, we go hands-on with Tales Of Arise, talk to the Riders Republic devs about how it feels like a PS5 "tech demo", and loads more. Read on to find out more...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Lost In Random's Dicey has big Elden Ring pot boy energy and I'm here for it

One of the standouts from tonight's EA Play wasn't only WWE superstar Xavier Woods exuding astonishingly positive vibes, but those gameplay snippets of Lost In Random. It looks a bit good, doesn't it? I mean, the world looks gorgeous and the story seems cool and then there's Dicey. He's a sentient dice with spindly arms and legs who'll accompany you on your journey into the world of Random.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Bloodborne’ PS1 “Demake” Shows Off Father Gascoigne Fight

Way back in January, we mentioned developer Lilith Walther was busy working away at a PS1 “demake” of From Software’s Bloodborne. Recently, Walther dropped news (and a video) showing off the Father Gascoigne fight in all its wobbly polygonal glory. As you’ll see, Walther has also nailed down practically everything...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Elden Ring’s Improved Matchmaking Might Make Battles Less Challenging

Everything that makes the Dark Souls games great is being ramped up for Elden Ring and its large open world, including multiplayer support. According to the latest Play magazine issue, developer FromSoftware has made several improvements to its matchmaking system to encourage players to actually find the right (skilled) online companions for the right job.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Five Video Games Releasing Later This Year To Be Excited For: Part One

It’s been an amazing year for gaming and we’re barely halfway through. With so many incredible games releasing it’s hard to pinpoint which ones to keep an eye so we’re here to help by detailing our top ten games releasing in the second half of the year. In this two-part series, we’ll go over which games we are most excited about and can’t wait to get our hands on.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is both magical and tedious

On paper, The Witcher: Monster Slayer (available for free on Android and iOS) seems like a rock-solid idea. The game combines the dark tone, deep lore and violent action of the Witcher games with the “get outside and walk around” gameplay of Pokémon Go. From a thematic standpoint, this makes perfect sense. A Witcher’s whole raison d’être is to walk from town to town, slaying monsters as he goes. It sustained a book series and a game trilogy, and is currently working wonders for a Netflix series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy