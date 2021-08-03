FromSoftware May Have Outdone Themselves With Elden Ring

FromSoftware has become a major staple within the gaming community ever since they first brutalized players with the original Demons Soul’s back in 2009. Sure, there have been several incarnations of the Demons Soul’s games since then and they have been mostly revered with seasoned and newer gamers alike. When the rumblings that FromSoftware was collaborating with George R.R. Martin with a title called Elden Ring, fans were hungry for more information. Well, things were painfully quiet for a few years until a gameplay trailer was finally dropped during Summer Game Fest 2021. Gamers got an eyeful of what Elden Ring was about and it answered a few questions while raising others.