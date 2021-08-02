Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Congress should make child tax credit permanent

By Sumbul Siddiqui
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, Congress temporarily expanded the child tax credit to provide monthly payments for most households with children under 18. Families in Cambridge recently started seeing payments in their bank accounts, and they will receive additional payments on the 15th of each month through December. Families are receiving monthly payments of up to $250 for each child from 6 to 17 years old and $300 for each child under 6. They will also receive a lump sum of half of the up to $3,600 payment when they file their taxes next year.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Child Poverty#The American Rescue Plan#Data For Progress#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy