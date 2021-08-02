Congress should make child tax credit permanent

As part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, Congress temporarily expanded the child tax credit to provide monthly payments for most households with children under 18. Families in Cambridge recently started seeing payments in their bank accounts, and they will receive additional payments on the 15th of each month through December. Families are receiving monthly payments of up to $250 for each child from 6 to 17 years old and $300 for each child under 6. They will also receive a lump sum of half of the up to $3,600 payment when they file their taxes next year.