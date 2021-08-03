ROKU Pulls Back to Bullish Trendline Before Earnings
The shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) are down 1.3% to trade at $416.00 at last check, ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, due out after the close tomorrow, August 4. The equity is expected to post profits of 13 cents per share, and has a split post-earnings history -- closing half of its next-day sessions higher during the past two years. The security has averaged a post-earnings swing of 10.7%, regardless of direction. This time around, the options market is pricing in a slightly bigger move of 12.4%.www.schaeffersresearch.com
