Serverless Functions as Proxies

The first time cloud functions / serverless functions clicked for me was when I saw and tried Auth0’s (now defunct) Webtask. It was a little CodePen-like IDE but you didn’t really see anything aside from code and logs. The point was to write little bits of Node when you hit the functions URL (that’s literally exactly what a serverless function is). It would even store your secrets for you, meaning that you could use the serverless function as a proxy. You hit the function, the function hits the API using your unexposed API Key secrets, the API returns data, the function then returns data, and that data is available to the client side for you to work with. The entire point was 1) you can snag data from an otherwise totally static website, and 2) your API keys are protected. Brilliant.