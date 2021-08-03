Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Serverless Functions as Proxies

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time cloud functions / serverless functions clicked for me was when I saw and tried Auth0’s (now defunct) Webtask. It was a little CodePen-like IDE but you didn’t really see anything aside from code and logs. The point was to write little bits of Node when you hit the functions URL (that’s literally exactly what a serverless function is). It would even store your secrets for you, meaning that you could use the serverless function as a proxy. You hit the function, the function hits the API using your unexposed API Key secrets, the API returns data, the function then returns data, and that data is available to the client side for you to work with. The entire point was 1) you can snag data from an otherwise totally static website, and 2) your API keys are protected. Brilliant.

css-tricks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxies#Serverless Functions#Ide#Api Key#Aws#Serverless Com#Vercel#Heroku#Javascript#Rss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Leak confirms Microsoft’s Cloud PC is a new way to access Windows

Whenever we’ve to open our favourite desktop apps and important files, the usual solution is to use the primary Windows device. A new Microsoft service called “Cloud PC” proposes the concept of “Windows anywhere” – a new version of the operating system that lives on a powerful server in the cloud, as part of the Microsoft 365.
Computerskaspersky.com

How to download Windows 11 while avoiding malware

Microsoft hasn’t yet released Windows 11, but the new operating system is already available for download and preview. Cybercriminals, of course, are exploiting that, slipping malware to users who think they’re downloading Microsoft’s new operating system. Why download Windows 11 now?. Microsoft actually claimed Windows 10 would be the last...
Computersvmware.com

Unable to connect to proxy

There are three situations when the proxy cannot be accessed. 2.vCenter Administrator changes network card model( E1000 to vmxnet3 ) 3.vCenter Administrator changes MAC address of network card. When we use horizon 8, the above three operations will appear in the view connection. The user desktop system cannot access the...
Technologywindowscentral.com

Windows 11: 9 hidden changes you may have missed

Microsoft has been touting a lot of big changes coming to Windows 11, including a UI overhaul for the many elements across the experience, including an updated version of the Start menu and taskbar, new features like Widgets, and redesigned Settings and File Explorer apps. However, the most recent previews for testers also reveal a number of other hidden changes.
Computersdigitalinformationworld.com

What Does a Proxy Server Do?

As your "representative" on the internet, a proxy server can do many useful things for both home and corporate users. Here are the most common uses for proxy servers:. Most often, proxies are used to serve as the public face of a whole network. This is particularly useful in enterprise settings. If all company traffic goes through a proxy, it will look like it's coming from a single address, keeping the internal infrastructure and users anonymous and protected. More importantly, it makes things significantly more complicated for hackers. If someone wants to attack a specific device or a user on a network behind a proxy, it's almost impossible to find it.
ComputersThe Hacker News

Malicious NPM Package Caught Stealing Users' Saved Passwords From Browsers

A software package available from the official NPM repository has been revealed to be actually a front for a tool that's designed to steal saved passwords from the Chrome web browser. The package in question, named "nodejs_net_server" and downloaded over 1,283 times since February 2019, was last updated seven months...
Computerskomando.com

3 options to delete files and completely erase your hard drive

We do a lot on our computers now. For example, we create Word documents, design websites, store photos and do hundreds of other tasks that can be achieved with technology. Tap or click here for six smart things to do with your old computer. You also save many things to...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Issues Workaround for New Windows Vulnerability

Windows 10 versions 1809 and newer suffer from a vulnerability that can grant system privileges to hackers. Microsoft is still investigating the problem, but it has issued a workaround. “An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists because of overly permissive Access Control Lists (ACLs) on multiple system files, including the Security...
SoftwareLiliputing

Microsoft promises a cleaner context menu in Windows 11

Windows 11 will bring big changes to the look and feel of Microsoft’s desktop operating system when it comes to the Start menu, taskbar, and window snapping, among other things. But it will also bring an overhaul to the context menus that appear when you right-click with a mouse or make a two-finger tap with a trackpad.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

DNS Proxy/Security

I was curious to know if anyone was pointing their domain controllers to the firewall for DNS security/proxy? Mine currently use the ISP, but the clients use the firewalls as a proxy and then just rule just forward internal domains to the DC. Seems like I should be doing the same on the domain controllers themselves?
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Envoy Sidecar Proxy repeatedly stops

After several logins in vCenter https://FQDN/ui service Envoy Sidecar Proxy stops. After this vCenter UI not available. Manualy reboot service (5480) solves the problem. Having same problem here in this vcenter version. Someone get a start point to solve this issue?. I found some entries on the envoy log at...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building Machine Learning Pipelines using Snowflake and Dask

Recently I have been trying to find better ways to improve my workflow as a data scientist. I tend to spend a decent chunk of my time modelling and building ETLs in my job. This has meant that more and more I need to rely on tools to reliably and efficiently handle large datasets. I quickly realised that using pandas for manipulating these datasets is not always a good approach and this prompted me to look into other alternatives.
ComputersMac Observer

SteerMouse: Mouse and Trackpad Functionality

Have you heard of SteerMouse? Control Your Mouse and Trackpad Functionality. Want to learn more? Watch the full discussion in Mac Geek Gab 881. Check It Out: SteerMouse: Mouse and Trackpad Functionality.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use the TRIM Function in Excel

Extra spaces in a cell can be a nuisance. Luckily, a simple function can get rid of all the extra spaces in your Excel sheet. Read on to learn to use the TRIM function and trim your datasheet. What Is Excel's TRIM Function?. With the TRIM function in Excel, you...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Higher-Order Functions with Spark 3.1

Complex data structures, such as arrays, structs, and maps are very common in big data processing, especially in Spark. The situation occurs each time we want to represent in one column more than a single value on each row, this can be a list of values in the case of array data type or a list of key-value pairs in the case of the map.
SoftwareBeta News

How to send large files by email

Businesses aspire to get past survival mode and shift into growth and innovation. So, it’s important to work through some of the process bottlenecks that happen on a regular basis to free up time to explore new concepts and strategies. Since a big part of growth is being able to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy