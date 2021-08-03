Cancel
Houston, TX

Gary’s Tea: Bun B Opens Trill Burgers In Houston, Texas [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
T.I. & Tiny celebrated 20 years together in Italy. The two have been together 20 years together and got married in 2010, sharing seven children together. Rickey Smiley says that they are one of his favorite couples that we're holding on to, next to Barack and Michelle Obama. T.I. shared a photo dump on Instagram captioning, "Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl I love you dearly & I thank God for you.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

93.1 WZAK

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

There's a lot of good news and things to share on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Rickey Smiley just announced that he has been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2021 Marconi Radio Awards in the category of Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year! The winners of the Marconi Radio Awards will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Las Vegas on October 13th.
Houston, TXsecrethouston.com

Houston Rap Royalty, Bun B, Opening Smashburger Pop Up This Weekend

Houston’s culinary scene is about to Get Throwed. Bun B, Houston born rapper and one-half of legendary duo, UGK, is making noise with the opening of his new fast-casual burger pop-up, Trill Burgers. [Featured image: @becswright]. The burger joint is the product between the King of Trill, Andy Nguyen of...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Rap Legend Bun B Announces His Latest Foodie Venture, Trill Burger

Houston is getting a new frontrunner in the burger industry. Announced last Friday, Trill Burger, a new smashburger concept, is making its way to H-Town. The unique flagship was developed by Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream, Dough and Arrow) and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky’s Chicken) alongside Houston legend and half of UGK, Bun B.
Houston, TXrealtynewsreport.com

The Biggest New Nightclub in Houston? … Probably

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Newly formed, Houston-based Sekai Hospitalityis set to open its initial two nightclubs in Houston this fall. The first will be located in the former Benjys restaurant at 5922 Washington Avenue. The new facility is described as an “elevated boutique nightclub.” It shall be called WYLD CHLD.Brooklyn, New York designer Marc Dizon, whose international work spans two collaborations in Rome with famed architect Richard Meier to Hakkasan Las Vegas, and The Druid Garden in Bangalore, India is bringing his highly sought-after aesthetic to approximately 7,500 SF of interior space, split between and main floor and stage, plus a 1,300-SF patio and 1,000-SF rooftop terrace. The Washington Avenue Corridor has developed as a popular location for restaurants and clubs.
rolling out

Bun B of UGK opening a restaurant

Southern hip-hop hall of famer and UGK rapper Bun B is getting into the culinary arena with his latest business endeavor, Trill Burgers. Bun B, whose birth name is Bernard Freeman, partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares for the new venture, as they prepare to bring their smash burgers to the public.
Restaurantsblackfilm.com

Bun B Announces Launch Of New Restaurant, Trill Burgers

Rapper and one half of Hip-Hop group UGK, Bun B, recently announced the launch of his new restaurant venture Trill Burgers. The restaurant is a new smashburger concept from Bun B, Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream, Dough and Arrow) and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky’s Chicken). The concept – which is launching in the rappers hometown of Houston – will feature a simple menu of thin, crispy-edged smashburgers, a concept that has been trending in California but has yet to hit the mainstream in Houston. Trill Burgers will host its first pop up at Sticky’s Chicken in August, with a string of pop-ups planned before the restaurant finds its first brick-and-mortar space.
New York City, NYviewing.nyc

[WATCH] Meet the Seafood Queen of Harlem

Chef Tami Treadwell, known as “The Seafood Lady” to her customers, serves up soul food and Black excellence to the people of Harlem with her food truck Harlem Seafood Soul. Chef and owner Tami takes as much pride in her passed-down recipes as she does the NYC neighborhood where she was born and raised. Known for her garlic butter shrimp and creamy grits, fried mac and cheese bites, fish tacos, and seafood po’ boys, Tami serves to her beloved community at the corner of 7th Avenue and 125th Street. Harlem Seafood Soul is the first and only solar-powered, eco-friendly food cart in the area– just one aspect of her business that Tami is honored to bring to her neighborhood. The three-year-old food cart has become a fixture in Harlem, and Tami’s love for the food, people, and history of her uptown community inspires her to keep going.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get a Taste of Trill Burgers, the New Smashburger Concept from Bun B

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Farmers Market Week at Urban Harvest Farmers Market. In honor of National Farmers Market Week (August 1–7), Urban Harvest will be hosting special activations at its Saturday Market. Guests can enjoy live music by Chapter & Verse, tote bag giveaways, children's activities including veggie temporary tattoos and a storybook giveaway, plus the return of live cooking demos with guest chef Mayank Istwal of Musaafer. Urban Harvest will also be hosting Farmers Market Tours at 9:30 a.m. (sign up online).
Only In Texas

An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer

If you have any semblance of a sweet tooth, there’s an event coming to Texas this month with your name written all over it. An interactive art installation dedicated to ice cream, Museum of Ice Cream, will grace Austin with its presence starting August 21, featuring 12 different exhibits and all the treats your heart […] The post An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Everyone Loved St. Louis Burger Week 2021 [PHOTOS]

The fourth annual St. Louis Burger Week event was the talk of the town! Burger enthusiasts discovered restaurants around the St. Louis metro region, sampled countless burgers, and had some bun fun with the St. Louis Burger Week street team. It turns out St. Louisans are huge burger lovers and they like big buns and they cannot lie.
Tri-City Herald

TV journalist comes out, reveals engagement to Texas weatherman. ‘Being gay saved me’

A beloved TV journalist and his fiancé are racking up congratulations messages after announcing their engagement in a moving social media post. Steven Romo, a news anchor for the ABC News station KTRK Channel 13 in Houston, posted a photo of him and his soon-to-be-husband, Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan, showing off their rings in New York City.
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

Gary’s Tea About “Coming To America,” Sara Gilbert & Kim Kardashian

Gary With Da Tea’s report about John Amos possibly not being included in the “Coming to America” sequel, Sara Gilbert leaving “The Talk,” and Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.

Comments / 0

