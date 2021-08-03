Cancel
Drinks

Sipping On English Sparkling Wine

By Christie Galeano-DeMott
bocamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know England makes effervescent bubbly wine? Well Nyetimber has been perfecting its craft for more than 30 years and let me tell you, it’s a fine product. I had the pleasure of tasting its rosé a few weeks ago. Let’s start off with the packaging. Exuding elegance and grace, its beautiful blush labeling gives you a hint of what’s to come. And then you peel away the foil, hear that enthusiastic pop and begin to pour. Made from pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, the brut’s color is a bold blush. Once on the palate, it has small delicate bubbles and bright fruit notes.

