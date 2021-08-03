Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia Steps Down

Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia says she’ll be stepping down, effective September 8th, after almost a decade of service to Potter County and Precinct 2. Some of her achievements include; $150 million of New Development in Precinct 2, Served as Chairwoman of East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ 2) in East Amarillo which has raised $34.5 million of growth Initiated the City/County Neighborhood Planning Program, and Awarded the Elected Official of the Year award by the American Planning Association in 2018 and the National Association of Social Workers.