Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potter County, TX

Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia Steps Down

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia says she’ll be stepping down, effective September 8th, after almost a decade of service to Potter County and Precinct 2. Some of her achievements include; $150 million of New Development in Precinct 2, Served as Chairwoman of East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ 2) in East Amarillo which has raised $34.5 million of growth Initiated the City/County Neighborhood Planning Program, and Awarded the Elected Official of the Year award by the American Planning Association in 2018 and the National Association of Social Workers.

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Neighborhood Planning#New Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy