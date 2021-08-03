Memorial Park sees Monday night concerts again

By Andrew Alonzo and Peter Weinberger | aalonzo@claremont-courier.com, pweinberger@claremont-courier.com. It’s been a while since families, neighbors and residents have been able to congregate at city parks for anything, let alone a huge outdoor concert. But on August 2, about 400 residents came out to enjoy music and food once again at Memorial Park as Monday Night Concerts resumed after their two-year absence because of COVID-19. Either singing along with the bandint their seats or dancing near the stage, residents found their own way to celebrate the event’s revival. According to Nancy and Steve Farrow, Claremont residents who were ecstatic to be back for a park concert, they said have been waiting for this moment for a long time.