Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, CA

Memorial Park sees Monday night concerts again

claremont-courier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Andrew Alonzo and Peter Weinberger | aalonzo@claremont-courier.com, pweinberger@claremont-courier.com. It’s been a while since families, neighbors and residents have been able to congregate at city parks for anything, let alone a huge outdoor concert. But on August 2, about 400 residents came out to enjoy music and food once again at Memorial Park as Monday Night Concerts resumed after their two-year absence because of COVID-19. Either singing along with the bandint their seats or dancing near the stage, residents found their own way to celebrate the event’s revival. According to Nancy and Steve Farrow, Claremont residents who were ecstatic to be back for a park concert, they said have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

claremont-courier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
Claremont, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Claremont, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Musical Performance#Cold Duck#The Kiwanis Club#Courier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy