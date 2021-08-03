Cancel
Miami Lakes, FL

Miami Dade College to Offer New Programs this Semester

 2 days ago

Miami Lakes, FL – Miami Dade College to offer new degree and scholarship programs for the fall semester, which begins August 23rd, 2021. This semester, Miami Dade College is introducing two new degrees in the School of Health Sciences: an Associate in Sciences degree with a focus on Surgical Technology and a Bachelor of Applied Science with a concentration in Medical Laboratory Sciences. Click here to learn more about how Miami Dade College is meeting the increasing demand for qualified medical professionals.

