KORN Drummer RAY LUZIER To Guest On MICK MARS's Solo Album

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKORN drummer Ray Luzier has confirmed that he is featured on MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist Mick Mars's highly anticipated debut solo album. Mars has been working on the disc — on and off — for at least the past five years. The effort is being recorded in Nashville, where Mars has lived for about eight years. Some of the early sessions for the LP were helmed by recently retired producer Michael Wagener (OZZY OSBOURNE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, SKID ROW) at Blackbird Studio.

