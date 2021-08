William “Bill” Frank Douglas of Monticello, Fla. passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Born July 17, 1949 in Patterson, N.J., raised in Lake Park, Fla. Bill graduated from the University of Florida in 1973 with a Bachelor of Design in Architecture. In 1982, Bill married Pamela “Pam” Starling and they resided in Monticello. Pam was his love and the source of all his happiness.