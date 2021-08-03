Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Mighty mouth: Connecticut woman owns Guinness mark for biggest mouth

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRgdP_0bGparNQ00

When Samantha Ramsdell was growing up, other kids made fun of her large mouth. Now, the Connecticut resident can have the last laugh -- and a world record to boot.

Ramsdell, 31, was certified on July 15 by Guinness World Records as having the world’s largest mouth gape for a female.

Her mouth is capable of holding a large order of fries from McDonald’s, USA Today reported. Ramsdell’s mouth gape measures 6.52 centimeters, or 2.56 inches, according to Guinness. It is also wide, measuring 4 inches across, Guinness said.

If Ramsdell had been a fish, there is no doubt of the species. Classmates teased her by calling her “big bass mouth,” according to People.

Ramsdell’s record was confirmed after adjudicator Spencer Cammarano and others visited her local dentist’s office in South Norwalk, People said. The length and width of her mouth were measured with digital calipers.

“I’ve turned one of my biggest flaws into my biggest assets (sic),” Ramsdell wrote on Instagram.

In case you were wondering, the world record for largest gape by a male belongs to Isaac Johnson, of Bloomington, Minnesota, Guinness said. Johnson had lost the title, but regained it in October 2020 with a measurement of 10.175 centimeters, or slightly more than 4 inches, according to Guinness.

Ramsdell became an internet sensation on TikTok, where she would stuff doughnuts or fit four single-stacked cheeseburgers into her mouth, People reported. And that large order of fries? No problem.

“Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me,” Ramsdell told Guinness.

Ramsdell told USA Today that “the children of TikTok” convinced her to seek the world record. She has more than 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

“You know, getting a Guinness World Records title, it’s finally being almost able to show some of the bullies or people who doubted me or tormented me that, hey -- I have a big mouth, but at least I have the biggest one in the world!” Ramsdell told the newspaper.

Ramsdell said other people with large body parts should not be afraid to embrace it.

“It is the thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around,” she told USA Today.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#South Norwalk#Guinness World Records#Mcdonald#Usa Today#Tiktok#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
UPI News

TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record

July 29 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based TikTok star with an unusually large mouth was certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's largest mouth gape. Samantha Ramsdell, 31, went viral multiple times on TikTok when she showed off the size of her mouth, leading her to seek the Guinness record for the world's largest mouth gape (female).
Behind Viral Videosguinnessworldrecords.com

Meet the woman whose record-breaking mouth gape went viral on TikTok

If you’re ever scrolling through TikTok and encounter a woman with style, a sense of humor, and an incredibly large mouth, you’ve most likely stumbled upon Guinness World Records title holder Samantha Ramsdell. The 31-year-old Connecticut resident is every dentist’s dream. With a larger-than-life mouth that stretches at a massive...
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Woman Famous Online for 'Scarily Big' Mouth Earns Guinness World Record

Samantha Ramsdell has bagged the Guinness World Record for the world's largest female mouth, but avid TikTok users may already recognize her and her wide smile. Guinness World Records met Ramsdell at her local dentist's office in South Norwalk, Connecticut, where her mouth was officially measured. Dr. Elke Cheung used digital calipers to accurately measure both the length and width of her mouth.
Behind Viral Videosthewoodyshow.com

New England Woman Has Biggest Mouth In The World - No Seriously

A New England woman can officially stake her claim to having the largest mouth in the world. Guinness World Records confirmed Samantha Ramsdell, 31, of Connecticut as the new record holder for having the world's largest mouth gape (female) after she went viral on the social media app TikTok. Ramsdell's...
Norwalk, CTwccbcharlotte.com

Woman Has Big Mouth, Holds Guinness Record

SOUTH NORWALK, CONN.– TikTok star, Samantha Ramsdell has gone viral several times from videos she’s made that show off how big her mouth gape is. Ramsdell now holds the Guinness Record for largest mouth gape by a female. A Guinness official went accompanied, Ramsdell to a dentist where her mouth...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Oldest Kid Does 2nd Interview About Homelessness + Driving For DoorDash

Dr. Dre may be living the rich, single life, but his eldest daughter is reportedly still struggling to make ends meet. In an interview with the DailyMail, 38-year-old LaTanya Young said she works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats as well as an assembler at a warehouse. But she still claimed she can’t afford to secure an apartment in California and has been forced to live in a rental car.
AnimalsNewsweek

Sad Dog Stares Through Fence at Ball Despite Open Gate Next to Him

Sometimes our problems can seem unsolvable, but really all we have to do is look at the bigger picture as a recent viral video will show you. In a clip posted to TikTok by an account called Two Red Retrievers on July 1, a dog can be seen desperately trying to get his ball after it rolled under a wooden fence.
RestaurantsHuffingtonPost

Burger King Workers Send Viral Message To Bosses Using Display Sign

A group of Burger King employees in Nebraska collectively quit with a public message that went viral online. “WE ALL QUIT,” the sign outside the burger chain location in Lincoln read before it was taken down on Saturday. “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”. The message was posted by disgruntled staff members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy