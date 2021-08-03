Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jason Kerr taking inspiration from St Johnstone cup feats

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu3wx_0bGpZZZZ00
Jason Kerr has plenty of inspiration to draw on (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Skipper Jason Kerr believes St Johnstone can use their stunning Scottish Cup triumph over Rangers last season as an inspirational benchmark for their trip to Galatasaray.

The domestic double cup holders are preparing for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie against the Turkish giants on Thursday.

Saints qualified for Europe by dint of winning the Scottish Cup, during which they knocked out the champions in the quarter-finals in sensational fashion via a last-gasp equaliser and a penalty shoot-out at Ibrox, days after holding Steven Gerrard’s side to a 1-1 draw in the league.

Kerr will draw on those memories ahead of Thursday’s first leg in Turkey.

The 24-year-old defender said: “Galatasaray are obviously a massive club and those are the teams you want to be playing against and obviously winning the trophies, winning the Scottish Cup, has given us the opportunity to do that.

“We have ambitions to go as far as we can in this competition but all the respect to Galatasaray, they are a top club and they have played in the Champions League and Europa League for years now.

“They are going to be a really tough test but I feel we have more than enough in the dressing room to go and test them.

“We are going to go in with a game plan. We need to believe we can go and beat them otherwise we may as well stay in Scotland.

“We obviously have a really good squad here, we have not lost that many players from last season, it is basically the same team and we showed last season, we won two trophies, we did well in the league as well and challenged Rangers and Celtic as well.

“There is not that much of a gap in standard between Rangers and Galatasaray so if we can do what we did to Rangers, why can’t we do it against Galatasaray?

“We definitely have the team to do that, we have a lot of threat and are really good defensively as a unit so I think we can really test them.”

Kerr has been linked with Hibernian, Bournemouth, Wigan and Oxford this summer but is “fully focused on the task at hand”.

He said: “It is obviously flattering that there have been clubs interested but that shows you how well we did last season.

“There are clubs interested in other players are well. If you win two trophies and finish in the top six it would be worrying if there wasn’t a lot of clubs interested.

“But we are all fully focused on St Johnstone right now, we all have contracts until the end of the year if not longer so we are fully focused on the season ahead. It is an exciting time to be a St Johnstone player.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Holders#Scottish League Cup#Double Cup#Europa League#Turkish#Ibrox#The Champions League#Rangers And Celtic#Hibernian Bournemouth#Wigan#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSporting News

Usain Bolt to support Aston Villa after Leon Bailey transfer

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt will also support Aston Villa from now on, the club's newest signing Leon Bailey has claimed. Bailey completed a £30 million ($36m) move to Villa from Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, bringing to an end his four-year stay in Germany. The 23-year-old will now be expected...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

St Johnstone can stage Europa League qualifier in Perth

St Johnstone will be able to host Galatasaray in Perth and travel to Turkey after Scottish Government intervention. It was feared the Perth side would have to play both legs of their potential Europa League clash with the Turkish outfit at a neutral venue due to coronavirus travel restrictions, with Saints facing additional costs to stage the games.
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Edouard, Sakala

Ben Kensell, formerly of Norwich City, is close to being appointed as Hibernian's new chief executive. (Daily Record) Brighton will make a £20m move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard after Wednesday's Champions League qualifier with FC Midtjylland, while Crystal Palace are also keen on the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) Derby County...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Malky Mackay applauds players as depleted Ross County draw with St Johnstone

Ross County manager Malky Mackay paid tribute to his troubled squad as they began the cinch Premiership season with a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone. It has been a difficult pre-season for Mackay following his appointment in May, with two Premier Sports Cup games forfeited following a Covid-19 outbreak, leading to an early exit from the competition.
Soccergoal.com

Daka, Sakala, Mwepu can inspire Zambia to the World Cup - Kamanga

The national team has been underperforming recently and the FA chief hopes the stars who secured moves recently will resuscitate it. Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga has pegged the country's World Cup qualification dream on Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka. The three Chipolopolo stars secured moves...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ali McCann penalty miss costs St Johnstone victory at Ross County

St Johnstone blew the chance to get their cinch Premiership campaign off to a winning start when Ali McCann blasted a 70th-minute penalty over the crossbar as the clash at Ross County finished 0-0. The highly-rated Saints midfielder’s poorly-struck spot-kick missed the target by several feet after Coll Donaldson had...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Callum Doyle could start for Sunderland

On-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is set to make his Sunderland debut in the Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan. The 17-year-old has switched to Wearside on a season-long loan. Alex Pritchard is also in line to make his Black Cats bow after arriving from Huddersfield. Fellow midfielder...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd defender Reece Devine outstanding on St Johnstone debut

Manchester United defender Reece Devine was outstanding on his competitive debut for loan club St Johnstone. The full-back's maiden senior appearance drew praise from manager Callum Davidson following the 0-0 draw with Ross County, after going close to scoring and winning a penalty that was missed by Ali McCann. “I...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Radamel Falcao asked to LEAVE Galatasaray as Turkish giants can no longer afford his salary...while ex-Hammer Sofiane Feghouli also told to look for an exit ahead of Europa League clash with St Johnstone

Galatasaray have asked star striker Radamel Falcao to leave the club as they can no longer afford his wages. The Colombian arrived at Galatasaray to huge fanfare in 2019, with 25,000 fans greeting him at Istanbul's Ataturk airport. But after scoring 19 league goals in his two seasons in Turkey,...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Celtic sign goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder James McCarthy

Celtic have signed Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart and former Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy. Former England international Hart joins on a three-year deal while McCarthy has penned a four-year contract following his summer exit from Selhurst Park. The Hoops will be hoping both men can have a positive impact on...
Soccer90min.com

Rangers lose 2-1 to Malmo in first leg of Champions League qualifier

Rangers endured an unhappy return to the Champions League, losing 2-1 away at Malmo on Tuesday evening. The Gers were playing in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in a decade and they now face an uphill battle to progress past the third qualifying round. Malmo shocked their...
UEFABBC

Europa League: FK Jablonec v Celtic to be live on BBC Scotland

Celtic's Europa League match against FK Jablonec on Thursday will be shown live on Sportscene. Celtic will be in the Czech Republic for the first leg of the third qualifying round tie, which kicks off at 16:45 BST. Charlie Mulgrew will join Steven Thompson for the BBC Scotland coverage from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy