Best Tour Golf Bags 2022

Professional golfers have access to all the latest equipment the market has to offer. From cutting-edge drivers to the very best golf gloves, they really do live the dream of most amateurs, trying out and using all the top-of-the-range equipment. When it comes to choosing a golf bag, the majority of professionals opt for a tour bag.

These are larger than most stand bags and deliver ultimate levels of storage for everything from waterproof clothes to snacks. They also provide an elite level of protection to their very expensive tour-level golf clubs, which if damaged, could cost a pretty penny to repair. Like many of the best golf bags on the market, tour bags will also protect your equipment from the elements.

Tour bags look great and give off the vibe that you know what you’re doing on the fairways. It will also last the distance. These bags are designed to travel the world, to be in use every day, to take a bit of a pounding. They are are generally about the most durable you can get.

But what are the best tour bags on the market? Well, from our testing procedures, we've selected our favorites and added them to the list below to help you plan and manage your golf game just as the professionals would

Best Tour Golf Bags - Best Staff Golf Bags

Titleist Tour Bag (Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist Tour Bag

Pockets: 10 | Dividers: Five-way

Ultimate in storage and durability Tour proven with looks to match Bulkier than your average cart bag

As mentioned above, the ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour-proven Titleist Tour Bag. Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game. It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry. The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard-wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organize apparel and equipment. Zippers are both chunky and durable, plus with a rain hood on, this bag rivals some of the best waterproof golf bags on the market. With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee, then look no further than one of Titleist’s Tour Golf Bags.

Ping Tour Staff Bag (Image credit: Ping)

Ping Tour Staff Bag

Pockets: 9 | Dividers: Six-way

Durable Superb storage Can be quite heavy

Ping is one of the best golf bag manufacturers in the industry and their range of bags shows how committed the brand is to developing tour-quality equipment. This Staff Bag is functional, durable and stylish and is used by a variety of players on the tour including Louis Oosthuizen , Toby Finau and Tyrrell Hatton . With a sizeable 6-way top, your clubs have acres of space and your club shafts and heads will all be well protected in this bag.

Storage comes in nine roomy pockets with two full-size apparel pockets delivering enough space for you to take half your wardrobe out on course. It’s stable on its base but it will sit nicely on a trolley too. If carrying, the single padded strap offers a good level of comfort while the integrated grab handles make the bag pretty easy to shift around.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno Tour Staff Bag

Pockets: 11 | Dividers: Six-way

Great pocket options Standout looks Premium product means premium product price

This is Mizuno’s premium quality Tour bag and is supplied to Mizuno’s contracted professionals. Featuring Mizuno’s iconic two-tone blue trim, this stylish, durable and functional bag is built to last. It incorporates a molded 6-way top cuff with side grab handles and it boasts no fewer than 11 pockets providing a significant amount of storage. Those pockets include two insulated drink pockets, a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket, a magnetic accessories pocket.

The bag comes with a matching rain hood and two umbrella holders, meaning it is one of the best waterproof bags on the market . The bag is also very easy to carry thanks to the well-placed handles you'll find dotted around the bag. Few tour golf bags have such an iconic look as the Mizuno Tour Staff Bag and it will certainly help you stand out on the course.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag

Pockets: 12 | Dividers: Six-way

High quality materials Excellent shoulder strap Very similar to last year’s version

This is TaylorMade's top staff bag for 2022 and it has used the new Stealth color palette to decorate its tour standard golf bag. This is as practical as you'd expect a tour bag to be with 12 pockets in total and a 6-way top lined with velour to protect your clubs and provide a truly premium feel.

Having the Stealth logo on the top of the bag adds to the quality this bag delivers. As we have seen in our best drivers and best irons guides, the Stealth range is a class above many other clubs on the market for performance and quality. While this logo will eventually date the bag when the next line is released, we still loved the combination of black and red this bag delivers. The belly panel is fully removable too which will allow you to get something embroidered on to the bag to add a personal touch. If you currently use TaylorMade clubs too, they will look even smarter sat in this bag, but if you're after a slightly smaller TaylorMade bag, check out our best TaylorMade golf bags guide.

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra Tour Staff Bag 2022

Pockets: 11 | Dividers: Six-way

Comfortable strap Excellent oversized pockets Weighs 5 kg on its own

Cobra have once again outdone themselves with this tour-quality offering. It is one of multiple tour bags in their range and gives users excellent versatility on the course to store a ton of equipment. Interestingly this bag is a collaboration between Cobra and the luxury golf bag brand Vessel, an innovator with premium quality materials. And that certainly shows when you see this bag for the first time. It looks the part and offers premium storage and performance through the 11 pockets dotted around the bag.

You will also find it very easy to carry, with the strap on the bag being both very comfortable and easy to use, with caddies able to walk around very easily with this bag on their backs. The only downside is that this bag can be a little on the heavy side, but that extra weight means its very good at protecting your golf clubs like some of the bags in our best golf travel bags guide .

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Rogue ST Staff Bag

Pockets: 9 | Dividers: Six-way

Excellent carry strap Lightweight for a tour bag Comes with a premium price tag

The Callaway Rogue ST Staff Bag is a bright and stylish looking bag that is jam-packed with features and looks brilliant on the course. Its six-way velour-wrapped top keeps your clubs well ordered and prevents them from rattling around too much when you're walking. Its padded OptiFit Comfort Strap conforms to the shape of your shoulder and feels great when you're walking around on the course. The strap won't break down over time, proving that this bag is very durable and will keep your clubs safe from the elements. The bag also comes with a fully integrated umbrella sleeve as well as a color matching rain hood, which makes it a great waterproof alternative to many of the bags on this list.



(Image credit: Honma)

Honma XP1 Club Fook Caddy Bag

Pockets: 11 | Dividers : Five-way

Classy, neutral look Great value Cheaper price has compromised material quality

Honma have made a real name for themselves in the European market over the past few years and its XP1 Caddy Bag is a testament to that. It has a clean and crisp design which looks fantastic paired with any outfit in your locker and will definitely make you look like you know what you're doing when you step onto the first tee. It is very easy and light to carry, weighing approximately 3.9 kg and features a very comfortable strap which balances well on your shoulder when full with clubs. The bag also comes with a five way divider and boasts plenty of pockets, including a valuables pocket which you can use to store your phone and keys in. Those pockets are spacious and allow you to store everything from your mid-round snacks to your waterproofs.

Srixon Tour Staff Bag (Image credit: Srixon)

Srixon Tour Staff Bag

Pocket: 7 | Dividers: Five-way

Sits well on cart Loads of storage Only one umbrella loop

This stylish and sturdy bag has been designed with both caddies and carts in mind. It sits well on its base and comes with comfortable carry strap, but it’s also been engineered to sit snugly and neatly on a trolley or cart, meaning it’s a good choice in terms of versatility.

The 5-way 9.5” top offers plenty of room for clubs to sit uncluttered while seven pockets deliver good storage and accessibility to kit. There’s a waterproof valuables pocket and insulated water pocket. The bag also offers plenty of hook points to attach additional equipment – towels and range finder for example. When it comes to tour golf bags, this one ticks the boxes – sturdy, plenty of storage and robust. A nice offering from Srixon. Why not pair this bag up with a box of balls on our best Srixon golf balls guide .

How We Test Golf Bags

When it comes to our process of testing tour golf bags, we take it very seriously. Whether we are sent a product or buy it ourselves, we put each bag to the test out on the golf course to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice. Most importantly though, manufacturers cannot pay for a good review because we tell it how we see it. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good stand bag. Specifically though, tour golf bag testing is headed up by Golf Monthly's bag leader, Andrew Wright .

As far as our methodology goes, if we say we have reviewed a product, that means we have done so properly. We endeavor to use all the features on the bag. That means, for example, if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof, we will pour water on it to find out. If a strap claims it is comfy, we'll carry that bag over multiple rounds. This comprehensive testing style is not just exclusive to golf bags either, we test using the same ethos and methodology across all gear categories, from golf balls to putters.

What To Consider When Purchasing a Tour Golf Bag

So, you might be wondering which tour golf bag is best for you. Well, when picking a tour golf bag there are several things you need to consider to ensure you get the right bag for your needs.

1. Weight

Tour bags are generally heavier than some of the best stand bags and pencil bags on the market. They are bulkier, more padded and have a lot more features that are designed to cater for the needs of professional golfers. Ultimately, no one wants to get a sore back or feel fatigued from carrying around a heavy bag of clubs. Plus if you're lucky enough to have a caddy on your bag, you don't want to labour them too much with a heavy golf bag. Look for a bag made of lighter materials and one which has plenty of handles too.

2. A good strap

Equally, as these bags are heavier than most others, you want to ensure the bag you're purchasing has a good quality, durable strap. That can go a long way in helping ensure you stay injury free during your round and help keep your posture in check when carrying your bag around the course. Let's face it, comfort is key when it comes to golf, so having a comfortable strap on your bag is paramount to helping you play well.

3. Plenty of pockets

As tour bags don't come cheap, you're going to want to get your moneys worth and pick up a bag that gives you the best level of storage. Get a bag that has several pockets that will allow you to store everything from your waterproofs to your valuables. Try to also ensure that the pockets on the bag you're buying are secure and lock shut tightly during your round.

4. Waterproofing and club protection

Golf clubs don't come cheap and the best way to look after them is to store them correctly. For that reason you should buy a bag that both provides you with waterproofing protection but also protects your clubs at all times. Look for bags that are made of water resistant materials, come with a waterproof club hood and also have waterproof pockets to keep your valuables dry.

5. Pick a bag with a solid base

Tour bags generally don't come with a stand which means they typically have to be stood on their base. As the weather can change at any moment, you need to ensure that you are well prepared for any such changes, which means you need to have a tour bag with a solid, waterproof base that will not leak or get damaged when you stand your bag up on wet or muddy ground. While tour bags are some of the best club holders in the game, take a look at our guides on the best Sun Mountain golf bags , the best Ping golf bags , or the best Callaway golf bags .

FAQs

What is a golf tour staff bag?

A tour staff bag is most commonly used by professional golfers who are lucky enough to have someone caddying for them. Tour staff golf bags tend to be pretty large in size, have many pockets and can cater for a lot of clubs. That is because top-level players need a lot of equipment and tend to need more pockets and more club compartments because of that.

How should you arrange your clubs in your tour bag?

The best way to arrange your clubs in your tour bag is by putting your longer clubs at the top of the bag and your shorter clubs and putter at the bottom. That helps to protect your driver and fairway wood clubheads from knocking against each other and getting damaged.

Can a tour bag go on a trolley?

Yes, tour bags can go on trolleys, and you can get some tour bags that will also designed to specifically be placed on the back of a golf buggy.

