Frisco, TX

Frisco ISD will offer temporary virtual learning for students through grade six

By Brooklynn Cooper
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Frisco ISD announced a temporary online learning option for students in Early Childhood programs as well as kindergarten through sixth grade Aug. 3. The district said it will offer online instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year and then re-evaluate and extend the program as necessary until a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children under age 12. Once a vaccine is widely available for that age group, the district will end the virtual learning option.

