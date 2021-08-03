Chippewa Falls schools to stay mask-optional in the fall

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Students, teachers and staff won’t be required to wear face masks at Chippewa Falls schools this fall, the district announced Tuesday in its reopening plan.

That may change if county, state or federal mask requirements are implemented, or if “local conditions are significantly impacted by outbreaks, which adversely impact school operations,” Superintendent Jeff Holmes wrote in a letter to parents.

The school district plans to support mandatory masking on school buses until Sept. 13, when the federal government’s requirement for masking on public transportation is set to potentially expire.

The school district plans to maintain three feet of physical distancing wherever possible, Holmes wrote.

Chippewa Falls students will be required to sit in assigned seats in classrooms, lunch rooms, small groups and school buses.

The plan follows the previous school year, when students were informally separated into small groups during activities to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading among children and faculty.

“At this juncture, there is not a need to continue with cohorts in any of the school settings within the District,” Holmes wrote.

Students who show symptoms of “any illnesses indicative of COVID-19” will be isolated in a specific room, and parents or guardians will be contacted to pick them up, according to the reopening plan.

If a COVID-19 outbreak happens, the school district may use its “level” plan, which ranks different levels of virus precautions:

In Level 1, masks are optional, and COVID precautions are minimal (seating charts and increased cleaning).

In Level 2, masks are optional, and COVID precautions are moderate (designated isolation rooms, Chippewa County Public Health quarantine protocols and physical distancing when possible).

In Level 3, masks are optional, and COVID precautions are robust (minimizing contacts, increased physical distancing when possible, no visitors, no field trips).

In Level 4, government mandates or orders are in place, along with “dire” community or schools spread.

In Level 5, the above circumstances apply, and if needed, the district will begin a hybrid class model.

In Level 6, the above circumstances apply, and if needed, the district will begin a remote class model.

The school district plans to start the upcoming school year at Level 2, which is toward the low end of the scale that goes up to Level 6.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health will determine quarantine and isolation for students, staff and teachers who test positive for COVID-19, Holmes said. People may need to quarantine for seven, 10 or 14 days, depending on the situation.

The district plans to continue sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently and disinfect daily.

Visitors are still allowed on school district premises as long as the district is in Level 1 or 2 status.

Higher levels add precautions including canceling field trips, a hybrid learning model with a mix of virtual and classroom instruction or even going to online classes only.

Holmes wrote that the district plans to release another update on Aug. 18.