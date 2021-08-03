Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

George raises COVID risk level, asks Abbott to rescind mandate bans

By Chad Washington cwashington@fbherald.com
Fort Bend Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Bend County Judge KP George continued to ask its residents to get vaccinated in order to help the county overcome another wave of COVID-19, powered by the Delta variant. In a press conference on Tuesday morning, George announced that the county’s threat level has been raised to orange for a “significant threat” of the coronavirus as new cases are being reported and are starting to fill up county hospitals.

