Family says body found in Sampson County belongs to Kiara Wiggins

The family of Kiara Wiggins says her body is believed to have been found more than a month after she went missing

The 39-year-old was last seen by her family on June 9. They reported her missing June 18 because they had stopped hearing from her daily as they usually do.

A twist in the case came on June 23 when her husband, who was wanted for questioning in her disappearance, led police on a pursuit on Interstate 40.

Chopper 11 captured the moment Carl Wiggins was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W.

The high-speed chase, which started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County, ensued along I-40 westbound with Carl Wiggins reaching speeds of 90 mph.

After the vehicle chase, Wiggins got out of his car and tried to run away, but he was captured in the woods next to the highway.

He was driving a 2003 Ford Excursion that police said he stole in Bladen County on June 17.

Wiggins was questioned about Kiara's disappearance but the Sampson County Sheriff's Office never charged him in her disappearance.

On Tuesday, Maggie Williams, the family's spokesperson, wrote on Facebook that the family was told her body was found on Boykin Bridge Road.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was found but did not confirm it belonged to Wiggins.

Last month, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office announced a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.