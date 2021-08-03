Cancel
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm as market-ready supplies remain soft

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained for a second day on Tuesday, supported by lower supplies of market ready hogs as the August futures contract nears expiration. "Until we start seeing better numbers coming forward on packer runs, I think that’s going to elevate...

www.agriculture.com

Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Set Direction

Cattle and hogs diverged Wednesday. Live cattle futures found support from higher cash and continued higher boxed beef prices. Feeder cattle found some support from a lower corn price. Hogs fell apart later in the day as cutouts posted substantial losses. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $214.70 +2.58*. Hogs:...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, weather outlook limits losses

CANBERRA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, although losses were checked by concerns about global supplies on forecasts for unfavourable weather across a key U.S. producing region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% to $13.22-1/4 a...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hog Futures Slide Lower on Pressure in Pork Prices

Triple-digit losses in pork cutout values at midweek once again spooked lean hog traders, which is holding nearby October futures at or near limit losses at midday. Cattle futures are under light to moderate pressure following renewed buyer support in grain trade and volatility spilling over from the hog complex.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn ticks higher after two-day tumble; soybeans firm on U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, although worries over global demand due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus limited gains. Soybeans were little changed, holding on to the previous session's gains, as concerns about unfavourable...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 2-6 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, soy down 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on mild technical bounce, short-covering after falling on Wednesday. * Wheat export sales in the week ended July 29 totaled 308,300 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 250,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 3 cents at $7.20-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 2-1/2 cents to $6.96-3/4 per bushel overnight, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 1 cent to $9.04 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn firm on hopes for strong export demand. Traders said crop shortfalls in Brazil may lead to overseas buyers booking more deals with U.S. suppliers. * USDA report showed weekly corn export sales totaled 898,400 tonnes, topping market expectations that ranged from 50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT December corn failed to hold support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $5.49-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Concerns about weakening demand for U.S. supplies on the export market, particularly from top buyer China, pressure soybean futures. * Soybean export sales for the week totaled 436,200 tonnes, in line with estimates for 100,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. The contract also found support at that level on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans were down 4-3/4 cents at $13.21 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

IHS Markit forecasts corn production of 14.911 million bushels in the US

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness on Thursday forecast U.S. corn production of 14.911 million bushels, with an average yield of 176.5 bushels per acre, according to traders and parts of a note to clients seen by Reuters. The company also projected soybean production for...
AgricultureAG Week

USDA announces cattle market reports aimed at increasing transparency

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Aug. 5, announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 9, it will issue two new USDA Market News reports based on Livestock Mandatory Reporting data that will provide additional insight into formula cattle trades and help promote fair and competitive markets. Farm state lawmaker...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Namibia's red meat industry slaughter numbers at record low

WINDHOEK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Namibia's state-owned meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco, slaughtered a record low number of cattle in the year to January 2021, as producers sought to rebuild herds following years of drought and competition from South African feed lots. A record-low 36,074 cattle were slaughtered between...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn and soy firm on stronger demand

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans climbed on Thursday on stronger export sales, though gains were capped by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat traded near even, supported by firmer grains complex and distressed crops across North America. The market also awaits the U.S. Department...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Corn, Wheat Start Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 2 cents, November soybeans are down 8 cents and September KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher, in line with Europe’s markets. Concerns about rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant are running high and Wednesday’s report of 330,000 new U.S. private sector jobs from ADP was disappointing ahead of Friday’s unemployment report. Along with weekly export sales, weekly U.S. jobless claims and trade deficit data for June are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 10:35 -- December corn is up 10 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 12 cents, September KC wheat is down 3/4 cent, September Chicago wheat is up 1 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 207.51 points and September crude oil is up $1.15 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.070 and December gold is down $9.00 per ounce. Soybeans and corn have now taken over the bullish leadership from wheat, with solid gains as of midmorning. Soybeans got a boost from a new sale of 11 million bushels of soybeans to unknown (rumored China business). After the recent run-up, Kansas City wheat futures have slipped.
Chicago, ILArgus Press

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 11.25 cents at $7.1525 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 7.75 cents at $5.5650 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 7 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 5.50 cents at $14.1075 a bushel.
AgricultureMain Line Media News

Calf crop numbers surprise pre-report estimates

Last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers are continuing to decrease. The report indicated the beef cow herd was down 2% from a year ago, representing a 650,000-cow decrease from the previous year. Heifer retention numbers were down 2.3%. These numbers run opposite of dairy cow numbers....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. to expand cattle sales data after complaints from ranchers, Congress

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it will begin releasing two new reports on cattle sales next week, after ranchers and members of Congress raised concerns about possible anti-competitive behavior in the market. The reports follow a July executive order from President Joe...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Row Crops Turn Modestly Higher, Waiting for Rain

December corn closed up 6 1/4 cents and November soybeans closed up 2 3/4 cents Thursday, supported by concerns of dry conditions in the northwestern Corn Belt and also helped by USDA’s announced sale of 11.0 mb of new-crop soybeans to unknown destinations. Outside markets were mixed to higher Thursday, relaxing previous concerns about rising coronavirus infections.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Higher, Ponders Demand

The cotton market closed higher Thursday, sloughing off a mediocre weekly export sales number. Traders are also wanting to look at the conditions ratings on Monday and the supply-demand update next week. Early indications call for an uptick in U.S. production, but an increase in global demand. Thus, world stocks may suffer lower yet again. In addition, there is industry talk China may expand her import quotas to meet textile demand.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat firms as global supply concerns mount

CANBERRA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns about supplies in the United States and the Black Sea region underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.26 a bushel by 0148 GMT, having closed down 0.7% on Tuesday.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Early Aug. Buying Continues in Cattle Futures

Live cattle contracts became a temporary “safe haven” Wednesday following moderate to active pressure in most other commodity markets. This pushed spot August live cattle futures to their highest level since Mid-June. Light to moderate gains slowly but steadily developed in live and feeder cattle futures Wednesday. Active pressure in...

