LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm as market-ready supplies remain soft

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on mild technical bounce, short-covering after falling on Wednesday. * Wheat export sales in the week ended July 29 totaled 308,300 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 250,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 3 cents at $7.20-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 2-1/2 cents to $6.96-3/4 per bushel overnight, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 1 cent to $9.04 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn firm on hopes for strong export demand. Traders said crop shortfalls in Brazil may lead to overseas buyers booking more deals with U.S. suppliers. * USDA report showed weekly corn export sales totaled 898,400 tonnes, topping market expectations that ranged from 50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT December corn failed to hold support above its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $5.49-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Concerns about weakening demand for U.S. supplies on the export market, particularly from top buyer China, pressure soybean futures. * Soybean export sales for the week totaled 436,200 tonnes, in line with estimates for 100,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. The contract also found support at that level on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans were down 4-3/4 cents at $13.21 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)