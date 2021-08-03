Cancel
Chinese Olympians wear pins of Communist leader Mao on the medal podium

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese athletes at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo have been photographed wearing pins with the image of Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong. Chinese track cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi were photographed on Monday wearing pin badges of Mao at the medal ceremony after they won gold medals in the women’s team sprint event. During a Tuesday press conference, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said the committee is “looking into the matter.”

americanmilitarynews.com

