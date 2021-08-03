Cancel
NBA

Tony Snell, Blazers agree to one-year deal

By Luke Adams
The Trail Blazers and free agent wing Tony Snell have agreed to a one-year contract, agent Austin Brown tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).

Snell, 29, will provide additional shooting on the wing for a Portland team that also reached deals with Norman Powell and Ben McLemore early in free agency.

Snell shot an otherworldly 56.9% on three-point attempts in 47 games (21.1 MPG) for Atlanta in 2020/21, albeit not on a particularly high volume (2.3 attempts per game). He has now knocked down at least 40% of his three-point attempts in four of the last five seasons, and narrowly fell short of that mark in 2018/19 (39.7%).

Terms of Snell’s new deal aren’t yet known, but I’d be a little surprised if it’s worth more than the veteran’s minimum.

