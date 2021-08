In response to student and industry demand, Gateway Technical College will soon offer a standalone licensed practical nursing program on its Racine Campus beginning next year. Students in Gateway’s Nursing program already have the skills to take the state’s LPN licensure exam through their regular coursework, and more than 97 percent do pass. However, students have asked the college for a standalone program that can offer a full range of resources for students who specifically wish to take the LPN exam, said Vicki Coyle, dean of Gateway’s School of Health.