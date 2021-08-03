Zlatana Pavlović Interview

One World Festival recently moved moved to 31st July teaming up with Rave In The Park to bring you an even better and more complete experience. In the event of further delays, tickets will automatically be rolled over, or can be refunded on request. One World Festival will make history as the first-ever event in a brand new location set in 1200 acres of rolling green landscape in the outskirts of London inside the M25. Every single detail of this debut festival has been painstakingly designed to make for the perfect musical experience. The eclectic and world-class line-up features five spectacular stages hosted by the likes of Art E Fect, Audio Rehab, Un-Mondo, Feel the Fruit and the newly added Rave In The Park, with headliners Steve Lawler, Mark Radford, GW Harrison, Devstar, Sam Supplier, Carnao Beats, Marcus Nasty, Art E Fect, Nightshift, Andy Mills, Sooney and many more. Here we chat to legendary DJ Steve about the event and whats been keeping him gong through the past year.