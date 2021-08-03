Zlatana Pavlović Interview
Once one of Europe’s best kept secrets, Serbia’s Lovefest is now renowned as one fo the continent’s best house and techno festivals. Set in Serbia (itself a beautiful but somewhat overlooked holiday destination), this year’s event should be a very special one indeed, and features a bunch of artists from both sides of the superstar divide. From Michael Bibi to Jamie Jones to Patrice Scott and Tama Sumo, it’s an eclectic line-up that’s in keeping with its penchant for the unexpected. All in all, it should make for a magnificent week of partying, and with the festival even giving away 500 tickets to international visitors to encourage tourism, we’re expecting something very special indeed. We checked in recently with Zlatana Pavlović, the festival CEO, recently, to find out what we can expect over the coming week…www.deephouseamsterdam.com
Comments / 0