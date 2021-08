Johnson City Public Art is hosting their 3rd Annual 5 x 5 Art Exhibit this Friday. Over 80 regional artists have donated artwork to be sold. All 5 x 5 panels are 25 dollars and proceeds will benefit Johnson City Public Art. Many local murals are in the planning stages, and this fundraiser will support these new projects. Artwork is sold on a first come first served basis. Live music will be provided by a jazz quartet during the exhibit. Along with the art show, a tour guide will show groups around the newly-installed sculptures in Founders Park. Admission is free to the public. This 5 x 5 Art Exhibit takes place at the Founders Park pavilion on Friday at 6 PM.