Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ted Leonsis compares NBA and NHL player loyalty after Alex Ovechkin signs a five-year extension

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not uncommon for Monumental Sports & Entertainment principal owner Ted Leonsis to talk about the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards in the same sentence. So it’s not going to be a surprise to see Leonsis make comparisons on team building strategies or muse about how electric the Wizards’ fanbase would be if they can win the NBA equivalent of a Stanley Cup championship or a WNBA Finals.

www.bulletsforever.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ted Leonsis
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Nba Draft#Nhl#Stanley Cup#Espn#Washington Capitals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Okc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBABullets Forever

Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell are happy to be Wizards players

We spent some time last Thursday on Russell Westbrook’s reaction to getting traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers. To this point, we haven’t seen how the Lakers players traded to Washington feel. But what about the new Wizards players?. Kyle Kuzma posted a message on Instagram...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Reporter Jovan Buha Believes Losing Dennis Schroder And Alex Caruso While Adding Russell Westbrook And Wayne Ellington Made The Lakers Worse Defensively

The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely active during this recent period. Last week, the Lakers brokered a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire superstar point guard Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell. And in the last 24 hours, the Lakers lost fan-favorite guard Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. But Rob Pelinka and his front office have made moves to compensate for that loss. The Lakers acquired Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore to help upgrade the squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy