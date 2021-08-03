Cancel
Financial Reports

Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of Market Maker and Retention of IR Specialist

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today announced that the Company will publish its operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday August 16th, 2021. The Company...

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

These companies are all coming off strong earnings results. With plenty of growth opportunities, investors can expect that their numbers will get even better in the years ahead. Even the worst-performing stock on this list is up 170% over the past five years. If you have $5,000 that you can...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mosaic Capital Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV:M)(TSXV:M.DB) ("Mosaic" or the "Company")announced today the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which 2356430 Alberta Inc. (the "Purchaser") acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Mosaic (the "Common Shares") for $5.50 per share in cash and all of Mosaic's outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") for consideration of $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $277.3 million including net debt.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Marvell (MRVL) Is Buying Innovium For $1.1 Billion

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently announced it is buying Innovium in a $1.1 billion deal. These are the details. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Innovium, a leading provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, announced recently a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Innovium in an all-stock transaction. Marvell is known for having an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions with a strong and growing position in the enterprise and carrier segments it services with a broad portfolio of feature-rich products.
Scottsdale, AZalbuquerqueexpress.com

Surgio Health Secures Contract Award With Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide contract with Premier Inc., a market-leading group purchasing organization (GPO). Effective June 1, the new contract award allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

MediXall Group Hires Leading PR Firm, TransMedia Group, to Drive Brand Awareness & Media Relations to Propel Health Karma on Its Next Phase of Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced that the leading international public relations firm, Transmedia Group, will generate media coverage highlighting the positive impact its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has had on health and wellness of individuals and employees of businesses nationwide. The PR campaign will focus on Health Karma's success as it enters the next phase of growth and seeks to expand its footprint on healthcare. The award-winning PR firm will help the company improve its corporate messaging and enhance communications with key stakeholders.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Thermon Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue growth of 25% driven by improving end markets. Orders up 19% year over year and book to bill of 1.02x. Received first order for the industry leading Genesis Network technology. Continued realization of cost savings with trailing 12-month SG&A down 22%. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Cardiovascular Systems sales up 66% in Q4

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company yesterday evneing reported losses of –$5.3 million, or -14¢ per share, on sales of $70.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 — versus a loss of –$15.2 million on sales of 42.5 million during Q4 2020. Earnings per share were -14¢, 3¢...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PowerBand Reporting Consistent Growth in July 2021

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products delivered 31% month-over-month revenue growth for the second consecutive month in July 2021. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ('PowerBand', 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Company's July 2021 financial results demonstrate continuation of momentum following a record Q2 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Hain Celestial Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date And Conference Call

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Press & Events.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Legend Power Laying Foundation for Growth with New Channel Distribution Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced several key milestones with new channel distribution partners. First, Legend has entered an agreement with a leading provider of private label energy efficiency solutions in a program...
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Webstar Technology Group Inc. (WBSR) Commences Trading On OTCMarkets Stock Closed At $2/Share On First Day Of Trading

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Webstar Technology Group Inc. (OTC PINK:WBSR) a software marketing and technology company that identifies, incubates and acquires exclusive rights to promising proprietary technology products and services and provides its shareholders access to participate in cutting edge technology opportunities focused on the internet and global data delivery capabilities, had recently announced that it received notification from FINRA that it was granted a trading symbol, clearing a final hurdle to begin trading, today announced that it began trading on the OTCMarkets on August2, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the three...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Frontdesk Announces Largest Funding Round to Date With $7 Million in New Investments

Short-Term Rental Brand on Pace to Reach Aggressive 2021 Growth Goals. MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Frontdesk, Inc., a leading tech-enabled short-term rental brand, is proud to announce the closing of a $7 million oversubscribed venture round of funding led by Stormbreaker Ventures. This latest funding brings the fastest-growing short-term rental brand to $18 million in total funding.
Jacksonville, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Duos Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ('Duos' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of intelligent analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.
Hollywood, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

HEICO Corporation Completes the Acquisitions of Ridge Engineering and The Bechdon Company

Flight Support Group Acquires Two Advanced Aerospace and Defense Manufacturers. HOLLYWOOD, FL and HAMPSTEAD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A and HEI) today announced that its Flight Support Group completed the acquisition of Ridge Engineering, Inc. ('Ridge') and The Bechdon Company, Inc. ('Bechdon') (together, the 'Companies'). On July 6, 2021, HEICO announced it had entered into an agreement, subject to regulatory approval which was subsequently received, to acquire the Companies. The purchase was completed under the previously announced terms.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SBM Offshore announces share repurchase

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBM Offshore is pleased to announce a EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program, effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Adani Transmission PAT jumps 22 pc in Q1 at Rs 433 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) said on Thursday its profit after tax jumped 22 per cent in the April to June quarter at Rs 433 crore as both transmission and distribution businesses clocked double-digit revenue growth. The cash profit was Rs 870 crore while profit...

