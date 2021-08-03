Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of Market Maker and Retention of IR Specialist

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV:M)(TSXV:M.DB) ("Mosaic" or the "Company")announced today the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which 2356430 Alberta Inc. (the "Purchaser") acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Mosaic (the "Common Shares") for $5.50 per share in cash and all of Mosaic's outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") for consideration of $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $277.3 million including net debt.